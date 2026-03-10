Joliet area school districts cancel activities due to weather

School districts in the Joliet region are taking precautions to cancel after-school activities on Tuesday because of severe weather forecasts. (Herald Photo)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday due to the severe weather forecast.

“Due to the weather forecast, all Joliet District 86 after-school athletics and activities are canceled today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our top priority,” the district posted on its website.

Other school districts and some park districts in the region also are canceling programs.

Schools

Plainfield Community School District 202 also posted that all district and individual school after-school activities, including the YMCA after-school program, have been canceled today due to the weather forecast.

All Troy School District 30-C after-school athletics and activities are canceled. All students are to take their regularly scheduled transportation home, the district said in a post on its Facebook page.

“If students normally travel to after-school childcare, those activities are still being held as scheduled, as those are outside of Troy 30-C,” the district said.

Lockport Township High School District 205 said the Community Wellness Center at the Lockport East campus will be closed Tuesday evening due to the weather.

Park Districts

The Joliet Park District said programs may be canceled and some facilities may close “to ensure the safety of our community and staff,” the district said.

Hartman Recreation Center - Closing at 4 p.m.

Inwood Ice Arena - Closed after 2:45 p.m.

Kathy Green Multi-Purpose Center - Closing 4 p.m.

Lockport Township Park District said due to weather conditions, the Prairie Bluff Restaurant and Driving Range was closing at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.