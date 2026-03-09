Joliet Township trustee inducted into Quad Counties Black Hall of Fame

Joliet Township Trustee Betty Washington was inducted into the Quad Counties Black Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Township )

Joliet Township has announced that Township Trustee Betty Washington was inducted into the Quad Counties Black Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 28, during a ceremony held at the Influence Event Suite in Montgomery.

The Quad Counties Black Hall of Fame is an initiative of the Influence Event Suite, created to honor individuals whose leadership, service and achievements have made a lasting impact across the Quad Counties and beyond.

The Hall of Fame celebrates excellence, preserves community legacy and inspires future generations through recognition and storytelling.

Washington is one of 10 leaders selected for the Hall of Fame’s inaugural Class of 2026. She is a co-founder of the Joliet Community Action Network Male Mentoring Program and a founding member of the African American Business Association.

She also serves as co-founder and secretary of the Fairmont Forward Community Development Corporation.

She is a past president and lifetime member of the NAACP Joliet Branch, Secretary/Treasurer of the Silver Cross Hospital Healthy Community Commission Board of Directors, Precinct Committee person for Joliet City Precinct 8 and a former member of the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees.