Pickleball fundraiser raises $10,000 to help people with disabilities supported by Trinity Services

On March 1, pickleball players from the South Suburbs gathered at Pickled! in Frankfort for the “Serving Up Support” fundraiser. The event raised $10,000 for Trinity Services and a new research-based virtual reality training system to help people with disabilities. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

A pickleball fundraiser for the New Lenox-based Trinity Services raised $10,000 for a new system to help people with disabilities develop confidence.

On March 1, pickleball players from the South Suburbs gathered at Pickled! in Frankfort for the “Serving Up Support” fundraiser, according to a news release from Trinity Services.

Thane Dykstra, chief executive officer and president of Trinity Services, is pictured with Annette Krapil, founding chair of Serving Up Support, the committee that planned and executed the pickleball fundraiser. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

The goal was to raise money for Trinity Services and a new research-based virtual reality training system. The system provides more than 100 virtual lessons for people with disabilities, such as crossing streets safely and interviewing for a job.

Sponsors for the event included ONIX, the primary fundraiser sponsor and manufacturer of performance pickleball paddles, balls, and accessories; Alsip Nursery, Rich’s Landscaping; First National Bank of Manhattan; and Bill Pattara State Farm Insurance.

Annette Krapil was the founding chair of Serving Up Support, the committee that planned and executed the pickleball fundraiser

Steve Soderborg, an experienced instructor and active in the Chicago area pickleball community, served as the designated pickleball coordinator.

Annette Krapil, founding chair of Serving Up Support, the committee that planned and executed the pickleball fundraiser that raised $10,000 for Trinity Services in New Lenox, is pictured with Steve Soderborg, who is active in the pickleball community. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

Experienced players could play against one another at the fundraiser, while beginners could take lessons.

Instructors were Bridget Aguado – an emerging professional pickleball player and a top-rated player in her region – and her son, Josiah, a youth professional pickleball player achieving success at major tournaments, according to the release.

Attendees could also purchase raffle tickets and bid for silent auction items, with all proceeds going to Trinity Services.