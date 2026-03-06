Pedestrian killed in Romeoville crash

Romeoville police said a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening. (Daily Journal/John Dykstra<!--p:IMC Image Credit-->)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Romeoville on Thursday evening.

At approximately 8:05 p.m., police responded to a traffic crash near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Alexander Circle, the Romeoville Police Department said in a news release.

The crash involved a vehicle striking a pedestrian, resulting in a fatality, the police said.

The Romeoville Police Department traffic unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

Independence Boulevard remained closed at around 10 p.m. Thursday, with southbound traffic shut down at Normantown Road and northbound traffic closed at Belmont Drive, police said.