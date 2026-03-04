Mammal Madness at Four Rivers in Channahon celebrates region’s native animals

Learn about the mammals of Will County and beyond, including a Canada lynx, during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Mammal Madness on March 7 in Channahon. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will celebrate the creatures that call Will County home during its annual Mammal Madness event Saturday, March 7, at Four Rivers Environmental Education.

The free, all-ages event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at Four Rivers Environmental Education in Channahon.

The program will feature live animals, games and hands-on activities.

“Mammal Madness is an event where we highlight many of the mammals you might see every day and help you learn how amazing these animals really are,” Jerome Gabriel, facility supervisor at Four Rivers, said in a news release.

Live animal presentations will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will feature an opossum along with animals from other regions, including a Canada lynx, a three-banded armadillo and a North American porcupine.

The presentations are provided by Big Run Wolf Ranch in Lockport.

In addition to the presentations, visitors can explore a room with pelts and bones, play mammal-themed games and talk with naturalists.

A craft room with a mammal activity, face painting, s’mores and access to the exhibit hall, including the 2,000-gallon aquarium, also will be available.

Outdoors, visitors can explore the trails around Four Rivers, looking for many of its mammal residents and testing their might in Mammalympics.

Buddy Mac’s Eat and Run Food Truck will be on site serving mac and cheese dishes, burgers and hot dogs.

“We hope that attendees will leave with a better understanding of how amazing our local mammals are, their importance in the balance of our ecosystems and how to protect the habitat they need to survive,” Gabriel said in the release.