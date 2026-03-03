Midewin to start controlled burns at Wilmington prairie preserve

File photo shows crews at a previous prescribed fire at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington. (Eric Ginnard)

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington will conduct planned fires this spring, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

“We estimate this work to continue until April 15 as weather conditions allow,” the Forest Service said in a news release. “We use prescribed fires to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.”

The Forest Service in the release did not say when the controlled burns would start.

Details will be provided on the Midewin website, at the welcome center and at trailhead kiosks “usually 24 to 48 hours before,” according to the release. County emergency management officials will be notified when burning begins.

The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie has more than 30 miles of trails and roads. (Provided by Trevor Edmonson)

“Burn areas may close to the public for several days for public safety,“ according to the release. ”Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.

“Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. For more detailed information about air quality, go to AirNow online or download the app. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.

“We will evaluate weather conditions in the hours before a burn begins. If conditions warrant, scheduled prescribed fire activities may be canceled.”