Will County Clerk conducts public test of voting equipment

The public test of voting machines is being done in accordance with the Illinois Election Code in preparation for the March 17 primary election, according to the Will county Clerk’s Office. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Will County Clerk’s Office will conduct a test of its voting equipment open to the public on Tuesday.

The test is 9 a.m. at the Will County Building, which is located 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

The public test is being done in accordance with the Illinois Election Code in preparation for the March 17 primary election, according to a news release from the county clerk’s office.

“Test ballots will be run through the ballot counters by county clerk staff in full view of observers,” the release states. “The public test will showcase the optical scan voting equipment that will be used in the upcoming election. The purpose of the test is to ensure that all voting equipment is operating properly and accurately tabulating votes prior to Election Day.”

The public is invited to attend the test.

Those who want more information can call the Will County Clerk’s Office at 815-740-4615 or visit the site www.willcountyclerk.gov.