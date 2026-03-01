Zonta Club of the Joliet invites you to judge best local pizza

Attendees at the Zonta Club of the Joliet Area pizza contest can vote in several categories, including best sauce, best crust and best overall pizza. (Mystery Diner)

The Zonta Club of the Joliet Area invites judges to help decide the best pizza in the Joliet area at its Pizza Wars event.

The program will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Pi Day, March 14, at St. Joseph Park, 700 Theodore St. in Crest Hill.

Help decide the best pizza presented by local vendors, with proceeds from the event going to fund small grants to local agencies that support Zonta’s mission to build a better world for women and girls, as well as scholarships for young women in leadership.

Attendees can vote in several categories, including best sauce, best crust and best overall pizza.

Tickets for this 21+ event are $50 each, available at jolietzonta.org.