Will County opens 22 more locations for early voting on Monday

Voters will have more places for early voting starting Monday, the Will County Clerk’s Office announced.
Grace period registration for the March 17 primary election is also available at early voting locations for those who need to register to vote or update their registration, according to a news release from County Clerk Annette Parker.
Early voting began Feb. 5 but only at the county clerk’s office at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.
That site will remain open. The 22 additional sites had been scheduled to open Monday. They are at:
• The city/village offices of Braidwood, Naperville, Channahon, Elwood, Frankfort, Manhattan, Mokena, Monee, New Lenox, Plainfield, and Romeoville
• The offices of Crete, Homer, Lockport, Troy, and Washington townships
• The Joliet Park District building at 3000 W. Jefferson St.
• The Spanish Community Center in Joliet
• The Prairie Activity & Recreation Center in Plainfield
• The Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook
• Frankfort Public Library
• Naperville Public Library, 95th Street location
• Governors State University, across from the Paul Bunyan statue
“Following survey feedback from local township and municipal clerks, some early voting hours have been adjusted,“ the news release stated. ”The clerk’s office worked collaboratively with each early voting site to establish dates and times that best met their abilities and requests."
A complete list of early voting locations, dates, and hours is available at willcountyclerk.gov.