Will County opens 22 more locations for early voting on Monday

An early voting sign is seen outside the Will County Office Building in Joliet in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf)

Voters will have more places for early voting starting Monday, the Will County Clerk’s Office announced.

Grace period registration for the March 17 primary election is also available at early voting locations for those who need to register to vote or update their registration, according to a news release from County Clerk Annette Parker.

Early voting began Feb. 5 but only at the county clerk’s office at 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

The Will County Office Building in Joliet has been the only location for early voting for the March 17 primary elections since Feb. 5. But 22 more locations open Monday. (Gary Middendorf)

That site will remain open. The 22 additional sites had been scheduled to open Monday. They are at:

• The city/village offices of Braidwood, Naperville, Channahon, Elwood, Frankfort, Manhattan, Mokena, Monee, New Lenox, Plainfield, and Romeoville

• The offices of Crete, Homer, Lockport, Troy, and Washington townships

• The Joliet Park District building at 3000 W. Jefferson St.

• The Spanish Community Center in Joliet

• The Prairie Activity & Recreation Center in Plainfield

• The Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook

• Frankfort Public Library

• Naperville Public Library, 95th Street location

• Governors State University, across from the Paul Bunyan statue

FT2A6310.JPG The Joliet Park District building at 3000 W. Jefferson St., which houses Athletic Club and other facilities, is among 22 early voting locations that open Monday. (Geoff Stellfox/Geoff Stellfox)

“Following survey feedback from local township and municipal clerks, some early voting hours have been adjusted,“ the news release stated. ”The clerk’s office worked collaboratively with each early voting site to establish dates and times that best met their abilities and requests."

A complete list of early voting locations, dates, and hours is available at willcountyclerk.gov.