Early voting for March primary starts Thursday in Will County

An early voting sign sits outside the Will County Office Building on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Early in-person voting for the Illinois March 17 primary election begins in Will County on Thursday.

Will County Clerk Annette Parker is also reminding voters that her office will begin sending out mail-in ballots on that day to voters who have already applied for them.

Early voting will begin at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago Street in downtown Joliet.

After Thursday, in-person voting will be available Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, March 6, when hours will expand to include evenings and weekends.

Weekday hours will expand until 7 p.m. starting Monday, March 9. Saturday, March 7 will have hours from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and March 14 will have availability from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sundays will have voting from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Starting March 2, voters will also be able to vote early at 23 early voting locations throughout the county including:

The city/village offices of Braidwood, Naperville, Channahon, Elwood, Frankfort, Manhattan, Mokena, Monee, New Lenox, Plainfield, and Romeoville

The offices of Crete, Homer, Lockport, Troy, and Washington townships

The Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook

Frankfort Public Library

Naperville Public Library, 95th Street location

The Joliet Park District

The Prairie Activity & Rec Center in Plainfield

The Spanish Community Center in Joliet

Governors State University, across from the Paul Bunyan statue

Specific hours and days of operation for each early voting location can be found on the Will County Clerk’s website.

Parker noted in the announcement that some early voting hours have been adjusted this year based on feedback received from local clerks.

“The Will County Clerk’s Office worked collaboratively with each early voting site to schedule early voting dates and times as requested,” Parker said in a news release.

In addition to early voting in person, mail-in ballots can be completed and submitted as soon as they are received. They can be returned via the U.S. Postal Service, in-person at the Will County Clerk’s Office, or at any of the 10 ballot drop-boxes located around Will County.

Mail-in ballots must be dropped off by the time polls close on Election Day or postmarked by March 17 in order to be counted.