Will County appoints director of budget and finance department

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant has appointed ReShawn Howard as director of the newly unified county Budget and Finance Department.

Bertino-Tarrant announced Howard’s appointment on Thursday. Howard, who has more than 30 years of experience in government finance and accounting, has served as Will County budget director since 2014.

As the county budget director, Howard oversaw “forward-looking financial forecasting, annual budgeting, and long-term capital planning efforts for all county offices,” according to a news release from Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

Howard also “modernized Will County’s budgeting process and implemented efforts to increase transparency,” which earned Will County a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to the release.

She earned a master of business administration degree from the University of St. Francis in Joliet and a bachelor of business administration degree from Robert Morris College.