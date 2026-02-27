Lewis University in Romeoville names new president

Christopher Sindt was selected as the 11th president of Lewis University in Romeoville. (Photo provided by Lewis University)

Christopher Sindt has been selected as the 11th president of Lewis University in Romeoville,.

Sindt, provost at Lewis University since 2018, will assume the presidential role on July 1, according to an announcement from the university.

As provost, Sindt oversaw Academic Affairs, Enrollment Management, Student Life, athletics and campus safety “with extraordinary distinction,” according to the release.

Under Sindt’s leadership, Lewis University achieved a successful 10-year reaccreditation term from the Higher Learning Commission, merged with St. Augustine College, grew sponsored research and fundraising efforts, launched new academic programs and expanded its international partnerships, the university said.

Sindt previously served Saint Mary’s College of California for 17 years in the following roles: program director of the Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing, associate dean of the School of Liberal Arts, dean of the Kalmanovitz School of Education, vice provost for graduate and professional studies and vice provost for academic affairs.

Sindt earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles, and his master’s and doctoral degrees in English from the University of California, Davis.

He is an American Council of Education Fellow.

Sindt also received the James D. Phelan Award and fellowships at the MacDowell Colony and the Blue Mountain Center for his poetry.

He authored two poetry collections: “The Bodies” and “System and Population.”

Current president David Livingston announced in September that he would retire at the end of the 2025–26 academic year.

Livingston’s tenure includes achieving record enrollment, making major investments in campus facilities, doubling the endowment, launching innovative academic programs, and raising more than $50 million in Lewis University’s most successful fundraising campaign, the university said.