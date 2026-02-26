Lincoln-Way East downs Sandburg in 4A regional semifinals: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way East 54, Sandburg 39: The 10th-seeded Griffins knocked off eighth-seeded Sandburg in the Class 4A Sandburg Regional semifinals. Wes Shelby led Lincoln-Way East with 10 points. The Griffins will play top-seeded Homewood-Flossmoor in the regional final.

Lincoln-Way Central 58, Stagg 45: The sixth-seeded Knights took down 12th seeded Stagg in the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional semifinals. Lincoln-Way Central will play fourth-seeded Brother Rice in the regional championship.

Benet 52, Romeoville 36: Top-seeded Benet knocked off 16th-seeded Romeoville in the Class 4A West Aurora Regional semifinals.

Plainfield East 68, Oswego 65 (2OT): The 10th-seeded Bengals won a thriller over sixth-seeded Oswego in the Class 4A Oswego Regional. The Bengals will play Bolingbrook in the regional championship.

Bolingbrook 86, Naperville Central 53: The third-seeded Raiders knocked off 14th-seeded Naperville Central in the Class 4A Oswego Regional. Brady Pettigrew had 24 points in less than three quarters of play. Bolingbrook will play Plainfield East in the final.

Lemont 50, Hinsdale South 30: Fifth-seeded Lemont got a big win over 12th-seeded Hinsdale South in the Class 3A Fenton Regional semifinals. Lemont will play Glenbard South in the final.

Providence Catholic 59, Montini 55: The eighth-seeded Celtics closed out the win over 11th-seeded Montini in the Class 3A Providence Regional. Reece Kras (17 points), Jayde Wyett (17 points) and Cade Styrsky (13 points) led the way for Providence. The Celtics will play Oak Forest in the championship.

Kankakee 63, Morris 36: Top-seeded Kankakee dominated eighth-seeded Morris at the Class 3A Geneseo Regional. RJ Kennedy led Morris with 13 points.

Wilmington 84, Universal 55: The second-seeded Wildcats dominated seventh-seeded Universal in the Class 2A Wilmington Regional. They’ll play Seneca in the final.

Seneca 58, Peotone 53: The sixth-seeded Irish upset the third-seeded Blue Devils in the Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinals. They were led by Brayden Simek with 20 points while Peotone was led by Alex Chenoweth with 15 points. Seneca advances to play Wilmington in the title game.

Pontiac 48, Coal City 41: The 10th-seeded Coalers fell to second-seeded Pontiac in the Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals.

St. Bede 76, Dwight 66: The fourth-seeded Trojans fell to fifth-seeded St. Bede in the Class 1A Serena Regional semifinals.

Newark 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 41: Sixth-seeded GSW fell to third-seeded Newark at the Class 1A Streator Woodland Regional. GSW was led by Leondre Kemp with 18 points and 16 rebounds.