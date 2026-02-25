Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet announces centennial celebration events

The stage of the Rialto Square Theatre is seen during a citizenship event held in 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

The Rialto Square Theatre on Wednesday announced two events to celebrate the Joliet theater’s 100th anniversary.

A silent film and organ concert will be staged at 2 p.m. on April 14.

On May 3, the Rialto will hold a centennial ribbon-cutting, theater tours, and a screening of the Disney Pixar movie “Cars.”

“This historic milestone honors a century of entertainment, culture, and community connection with festivities designed for guests of all ages to enjoy,” the Rialto said in a news release.

This Barton Grande Theatre Pipe Organ is at the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet.

Both events are free. But tickets will be required to attend.

Tickets will be available at the Rialto box office at 102 N. Chicago St. The box office is open noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will be limited to four per person and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The April 14 organ concert will feature a screening of the 1920 Buster Keaton silent film “One Week” accompanied by Dennis Scott on the theater’s Barton Grande Theatre Pipe Organ.

Scott, an expert in silent film accompaniment, is the house organist at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago and the official organist of the International Buster Keaton Society.

Vitamin String Quartet Concert attendees arrive for an event at the Rialto Square Theatre. (Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski)

“Experience the magic of early cinema as guests enjoy a classic silent film accompanied by the rich, live sounds of the theatre’s historic organ,” the Rialto release stated.

The May 3 event will allow people to “celebrate 100 years at the historic Rialto Square Theatre with behind-the-scenes tours, demonstrations, children’s activities, and a centennial ribbon-cutting,” the release stated.

More information is available by visiting the Rialto website at www.RialtoSquare.com or by calling the box office at 815-726-6600.