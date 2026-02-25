Lockport Township will now offer license plate sticker renewals

The Lockport Township government building at 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Lockport Township Clerk Erin Haas Gotts said her office will be working with Electronic License Service to offer Illinois license plate renewal stickers at the township building.

Drivers who come to the township building, 1463 S. Farrell Road in Lockport, will need to pay an additional $6.50 fee in addition to the cost of the sticker renewal.

This fees covers the cost of the Electronic Licensing Service contract and the Square card reader used for payments. The township will not receive any fees for the service, according to the clerk’s office.

All payments must be made with credit or debit cards at the township office. No cash or checks wil be accepted.

Sticker renewals will be available during normal township office business hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.