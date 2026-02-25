Joshua Arms senior residence in Joliet offers Black History Month series

Bonnie Winfrey, CEO of Kailen & Kyler Enterprises moderates a panel discussion at the MLK Brunch & Celebration 2025 on Saturday, Jan 18, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Joshua Arms Senior Residences in Joliet is offering three programs this week in honor of Black History Month, complete with guest speakers.

Organizer C.C. Jackson, pastor of Joshua Soldiers Ministries, said these programs include a Black History program at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, a soul food luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Friday and Joshua Arms’ Got Talent at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“Each occasion will offer something unique, allowing every participant to take away a rich blessing,” said organizer C.C. Jackson, pastor of Joshua Soldiers Ministries.

All programs will be held at Joshua Arms, located at 1315 Rowell Ave. in Joliet.

Bonnie Winfrey of Joliet, chief executive officer and president of Kailen and Kyler Enterprise, will discuss “Hands That Built Nations” at the soul food luncheon.

“There are so many pioneers, hidden figures and just giants when it comes to the history of Joliet that make it so rich,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey said she will highlight 12 people through stories and photos. The program is for anyone who wants to learn more about how people have used and are using their talents to make the world a better place.

“So many people are out there doing great things,” Winfrey said.

All programs are free except for the soul food luncheon. The cost is $10 and deadline to register is Thursday morning.

To register, call Jackson at 815-836-9653.

Anyone wishing to donate so a senior can attend the soul food luncheon, can donate at Cash App $ChequitaJJ, Jackson said.