Lockport cigar lounge closing

Blue Label Cigar Lounge, 423 N. State St., in Lockport is seen on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. The cigar lounge will close on Feb. 28. (Judy Harvey)

Blue Label Cigar Lounge in Lockport is closing on Saturday.

Modified hours for the remainder of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

Blue Label Cigar Lounge, 423 N. State St., is closing due to “mounting financial pressures that have become unsustainable,” according to a news release from the cigar lounge.

“Rising, operational and regulatory fees increased tax burdens and a broader economic downturn that is, reducing consumer spending have created obstacles,” according to the release. “We can no longer overcome while maintaining the quality and service standard you deserve.”

Blue Label Cigar Lounge is located at 423 N. State St., Lockport.

For more information, call 815-524-4179 or visit bluelabelcigarlounge.com.