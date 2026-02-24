Joliet confirms building permits for speculated Trader Joe’s site

The city of Joliet on Friday, Feb. 20 received an application to remodel the former Joann fabric and craft store, which is seen here and could be the likely location of a Trader Joe's grocery store. (Photo by Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet on Tuesday confirmed there are plans to remodel space reported to be a possible Trader Joe’s store.

The application for building permits was received Friday but did not say how the building would be used.

Trader Joe’s is reported to be eying the former Joann fabrics store at 2741 Plainfield Road in the Joliet Commons shopping center.

Reports that the store is moving in have circulated in the building trades industry.

Trader Joe’s has not confirmed it is coming to Joliet.

The Joliet Commons shopping center along Plainfield Road in Joliet is reported to be the site for a future Trader Joe's store. (Photo by Bob Okon)

Mid-America Asset Management, which leases Joliet Commons space, has not returned calls seeking comment about future use of the former Joann store location.

An application for building permits for the space was submitted to the city after a Feb. 19 deadline reportedly set for contractors wanting to build out the space for a future Trader Joe’s store.

“The city of Joliet is aware of speculation about a potential Trader Joe’s location,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday. “While we would welcome the positive economic impact such a significant retailer could bring, at this time the city has only received a permit application from the property owner for a full remodel of the site in question without confirmation of a tenant.”

The application to remodel just over 15,000 square feet came from PFDA Architects, Inc. a city spokeswoman said. The company is located in Oak Brook.