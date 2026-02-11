Is a Trader Joe’s store coming to Joliet?

A store front last occupied by Joann, a national retailer of fabric and craft supplies, sits vacant in the Joliet Commons shopping center along Plainfield Road on Feb. 10, 2026. The site could be occupied by a Trader Joe's grocery store, but the company has not confirmed the location. (Photo by Bob Okon)

A Joliet location along Plainfield Road appears to be under consideration for a Trader Joe’s store.

A spokeswoman for the popular grocery chain issued a statement saying Trader Joe’s has not committed to a Joliet location but is in the process of looking for locations for new stores.

A union official in the building trades, however, said a Joliet location for a Trader Joe’s has popped up in an information service used to identify potential construction projects.

“This one looks like it moved off the planning stage into the bidding phase,” said Juan Rico, assistant business agent with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 176 in Joliet.

Rico said the location is identified as 2471 Plainfield Road in Joliet. That, however, may be a misprint since the address is part of a residential lot occupied by a house.

Media reports citing no sources or unnamed sources surfaced late last week saying that Trader Joe’s will or may locate at 2741 Plainfield Road, which is the location of the former Joann fabrics and crafts store in the Joliet Commons shopping center. The storefront is a few doors away from the Target store.

Rico said the construction notice invited bidding on construction work by Feb. 19.

While that date is coming next week, Trader Joe’s is not confirming a future Joliet store.

“We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country, including a few in Illinois, as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year,” Public Relations Manager Nakia Rohde said in an email. “At this time, we do not have a location confirmed in Joliet.”

The Joliet Commons shopping center along Plainfield Road in Joliet on Feb. 10, 2026. (Photo by Bob Okon)

Mayor Terry D’Arcy on Tuesday said Joliet city officials do not know if Trader Joe’s is coming to town.

“We don’t have any confirmation of Trader Joe’s,” D’Arcy said. “We’ve made some calls to them but don’t have a solid response.”

Joliet Director of Community Development Dustin Anderson emailed a brief statement in response to questions about whether Trader Joe’s was looking for a spot in Joliet Commons and had applied for any building permits.

“I can confirm that no permits have been submitted at this time,” Anderson said.