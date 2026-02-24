Gardner-South Wilmington boys notch regional win over Amboy: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 64, Amboy 48: At the Class 1A Streator Woodland Regional, the Panthers (17-14) got 16 points and eight rebounds from Stanley Buchanan and 14 points and 12 rebounds from Leondre Kemp in the win. They advance to take on Newark on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Naperville Central 51, Plainfield North 35: At the Class 4A Oswego Regional, the Tigers’ season came to an end with the loss.

Romeoville 49, Plainfield South 48: At the Class 4A West Aurora Regional, the Spartans won a thriller and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against top-seeded Benet.

East Aurora 54, Plainfield Central 48: At the Class 4A Neuqua Valley Regional, the Wildcats led 36-35 after three quarters, but the Tomcats rallied to end Central’s season.

Coal City 45, Manteno 37: At the Class 2A Manteno Regional, the Coalers (13-16) got 15 points from Dane Noffsinger and 10 from Connor Henline. Ninth-seeded Coal City advances to play No. 2 Pontiac on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Herscher 56, Reed-Custer 51: At the Class 2A Herscher Regional, the Comets’ season came to an end with the loss.

Dwight 79, DePue 58: At the Class 1A Serena Regional, Joey Starks scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Trojans, while Collin Bachand scored 17 and Joe Duffy added 12. Fourth-seeded Dwight advances to play fifth-seeded St. Bede on Wednesday night at 7:30.