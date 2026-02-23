Lockport advises residents with old pipes to check for lead in water

Lockport residents who still have lead or galvanized water service lines are advised to make efforts to mitigate possible lead exposure. (Christopher Braunschweig)

The City of Lockport is advising residents that it has discovered elevated levels of lead in the water of nine homes throughout the city.

There has been no detection of lead in the city’s water sources or delivery system, the city said in a Monday news release.

The heightened levels are a result of old lead or galvanized steel piping, service lines, or water fixtures within the homes themselves, the city said.

All of the impacted property owners have been notified by the city of the results, and follow-up test samples have been taken, the city said.

Upon retesting, the city reported that four of the nine properties received results below the level which necessitates action.

Three of the five highly impacted homes have already had their services lines replaced and the remaining two are scheduled for replacement in 2026.

“The city remains on track to remove the few remaining lead and galvanized residential services lines by the end of 2026, well ahead of the federal 2037 deadline,” the city said in the statement.

Out of more than 11,000 properties tapped into Lockport’s water service, only 71 homes are reported to still have lead or galvanized service lines. A map of these impacted homes can be found on the city’s website.

The majority of the impacted homes are west of Madison Street and north of Division Street.

Residents in the impacted homes are encouraged to take steps to reduce their lead exposure, as the metal can have adverse health effects, including the risk of miscarriage of pregnancies and severe physical and mental developmental impairments in young children.

People who need assistance identifying if they are in an impacted home, or who live in an impacted home and need information about water service replacement, should contact the city Public Works Department.

More information about the effects of lead contamination and how to avoid it, can be found on the Environmental Protection Agency website.