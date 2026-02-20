New trial allowed in Joliet ‘Nightmare on Hickory Street’ murder case

A Will County judge has allowed a new trial for a woman convicted of the 2013 Joliet murder of two men in a case known as the ‘Nightmare on Hickory Street’ killings.

In a ruling on Friday, Judge Sarah Jones granted a second post-conviction petition request from Bethany McKee, 31, for a new trial.

“This is not a decision made easily. Due to that fact, no other findings will be made that could constitute prejudgment or rulings before trial,” Jones’ ruling said.

McKee, Joshua Miner, 37, and Adam Landerman, 32, are serving life sentences in prison for their role in the 2013 killings of Terrance Rankins and his friend, Eric Glover Jr., both 22.

Alisa Massaro, 31, evaded the fate of her co-defendants by agreeing to testify against them. Massaro had pleaded guilty to robbery and concealment of a homicide. She was released from prison in 2018.

Jones’ ruling noted Miner signed a 2023 affidavit that claimed McKee was “never part of any conversation or plan to rob the victims or to hurt them in any way.”

“Without question, an affidavit from a co-defendant is material to the issues in the petition and was not introduced at McKee’s trial,” Jones’ ruling said.

Miner’s affidavit would “add to the information at trial potentially and has the capability to change its outcome,” Jones’ ruling said.