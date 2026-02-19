Lane shifts, closures ahead in Plainfield with 143rd east extension project

Motorists should be aware of lane shifts and temporary lane closures that will be occurring periodically as part of the 143rd Street east extension project in Plainfield. (Photo provided by the village of Plainfield)

Motorists should be aware of lane shifts and temporary lane closures that will be occurring as part of the 143rd Street east extension project in Plainfield.

The lane shifts and temporary lane closures are expected along the project at the intersections with Illinois Route 126, Plainfield/Naperville Road and Illinois Route 59 as the contractor completes utility work in the area.

Drivers should exercise caution and be aware of traffic patterns changing.

The village officially broke ground on the 143rd Street Corridor project in 2024. The corridor improvements aim to alleviate congestion in the downtown area, expedite travel time, improve safety and promote responsible growth.

The project also is expected to improve the village’s connectivity to the surrounding area.

The 143rd Street east extension project involves constructing a new road between Illinois Route 59 and Illinois Route 126 with improvements at both intersections, a bridge over the DuPage River, a new signalized intersection at Plainfield-Naperville Road and multiple culverts and retaining walls.

The 143rd Street west extension project was completed in December 2024. It involved constructing a new road between Ridge Road and Steiner Road.

The east extension project has received more than $50 million in grant funding through various federal, state and local organizations because of the influence it will have on regional transportation, according to the village.