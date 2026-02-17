Shaw Local

Will County public defender plans to retire this year

Process to hire new defender slated for late summer

By Felix Sarver

The Will County public defender will retire in October and the selection process for a new defender is expected to take place late summer.

On Tuesday morning, Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy’s Office announced the retirement of Michael Renzi as the public defender for the county.

Renzi’s retirement will take place Oct. 31.

The public defender’s office represents defendants in criminal cases who cannot afford a private attorney.

Since 1990, Renzi has been practicing law and worked in the public defender’s office since that time. He has also worked in private practice.

Renzi was appointed public defender in 2021. He replaced Gerald Kielian, who had been serving as the public defender since 2016.

In a statement, Kennedy said Renzi “tirelessly devoted himself” to serving his clients while “bringing credit to himself,” the defender’s office and the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, which is the formal name of the court system in Will County.

“On behalf of the judiciary and the employees who have been fortunate enough to work with Mike, I wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement,” Kennedy said.

