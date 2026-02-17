2026 Election Questionnaire: William (Bill) Pratt, Will County Board District 4

Name: William (Bill) Pratt

What office are you seeking: Will County Board District 4

What is your current age? 68

Occupation and employer: IBEW Local 134 A card Journeyman Wireman

What offices, if any, have you previously held? none

City: Mokena

Campaign website: William Pratt for Will County Board on Face Book

Education: Associates degree in Applied Science, went to Trade school for Electronic Technicians Certification, IBEW AJW 5 year apprenticeship.

Community involvement: I volunteer regularly at Misericordia Homes, and I am also involved with Park Lawn supporting special needs adults.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have a special needs adult daughter

What are your top three priorities for this district?

Support working men and women and their families, seniors, and the special needs community, which are all being underserved.

1. I’ll work to stop unnecessary tax increases and keep property taxes under control by reining in waste, demanding accountability, and living within our means.

2. Grow local jobs through efficiency, not higher taxes, with emphases on Union Labor and the prevailing wage.

3. Focus on infrastructure, safety, and services, not political/partisan fights. I’ll can work with any reasonable people across the isle.

What types of job growth are needed in Will County to help residents keep up with rising costs, especially housing?

We need to attract and promote small business, as well as new construction to ease the affordable housing shortage, which will create jobs while promoting Union Labor and insuring the prevailing wage.

What should be infrastructure priorities and projects over the next four years?

Repairs/improvements to roads and bridges, intersection safety improvements, taking into account industrial and residential growth as well as the impact on neighborhoods. I think that handicap/disability access as far as parking, access to buildings from the streets and parking lots to the buildings and sidewalks, is sadly lacking and must be improved as well.

What is your position on data centers? Should the county be open to their development?

Research would need to be done to determine wether or not it would be cost effective regarding the possible strain on existing infrastructure, the power grid, any improvements/upgrades of these that may be needed to support any proposed data centers, and longterm jobs created - as well as the general consensus of the residents that will be affected.

Do you favor solar farm development? Should the county encourage more sustainable energy development?

Again, it would depend on the cost effectiveness regarding strain on existing infrastructure, vs the power provided, andif it’s going to directly benefit the people of my district as well as the people of Will County.

What should be the county’s spending priorities?

programs and working people and their families, seniors, and the special needs communities.