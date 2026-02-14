Joliet West girls bowling wins sectional title: Friday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Girls bowling

Joliet West Sectional: At Town and Country Lanes in Joliet, the host Tigers captured the sectional title with a score of 6,104. Senior Emily Michon led the way with a 1,194 series. Gianna Mendoza, Mia Antomez, Malorie Berry and Samantha French all qualified for state next weekend.

Minooka placed second, led by Sophia Oberding with a 1,196. Emma Dyxin, Kayla Henry, Haylee Gabriel, Jillian Todd and Violet Gendeman all qualified for the Indians.

Lincoln-Way West also qualified as a team placing fourth. Erin Paul totaled 1,145 to lead the Warriors. Madison Tippett, Paige DeBella, Allison Whalen and Michelle Schmitz all qualified for West.

Abby Craig of Lincoln-Way East, Addison McGrath of Plainfield Central and Melissa Heaton of Plainfield South qualified for state individually.

Boys basketball

Plainfield East 85, Romeoville 77: At Plainfield, KJ Miller led a balanced scoring attack for the Bengals with 24 points in the Southwest Prairie win. Alijah Little added 19 and Justin Paszkowski finished with 17 for East (18-12).

Lockport 62, Andrew 36: At Lockport, Nedas Venckus scored 19 and Nojus Venckus added 12 as the Porters cruised in the SouthWest Suburban. Trace Schaaf added 10 for Lockport (23-5).

Hillcrest 60, Lemont 49: At Lemont, Zane Schneider led all scorers with 22 points as Lemont fell to the Hawks in a South Suburban Blue matchup.

Lisle 58, Reed-Custer 50: At Lisle, Eddie Bryan scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Comets in the Illinois Central Eight. Kaiden Klein added 11 points and Chase Isaac nine points and nine rebounds for R-C (15-13, 8-5).

Wilmington 62, Streator 56 (2OT): At Wilmington, Ryan Kettman scored 22 points as the Wildcats outlasted the Bulldogs in the Illinois Central Eight. Brysen Meents added 20 for Wilmington (18-9).

Seneca 73, Lowpoint-Washburn 33: At Seneca, Zeb Maxwell scored 18 points and hauled in 11 boards to lead the Irish in the Tri-County Conference. Brayden Simek added 15 for Seneca (13-15, 4-4).

Lincoln-Way Central 38, Stagg 37: At New Lenox Alex Panos scored 11 points and grabbed seven boards to lead the Knights in the SWSC. Nick Brzezniak added 10 for LWC (19-9, 10-5).

Homewood-Flossmoor 63, Lincoln-Way East 54: At Frankfurt, the Vikings took down the Griffins in the SWSC.

Kaneland 55, Morris 22: At Maple Park, Austin Delahera scored nine points as Morris fell to the unbeaten Knights in the Interstate Eight.

Providence St. Mel 44, Providence 42: At Chicago, the Celtics fell in the Chicago Catholic League.

Gardner-South Wilmington 65, Momence 49: At Gardner, the Panthers captured third place in the River Valley Conference Tournament. Leondre Kemp led the way with 20 points. Holden Grimes added 14 and Cooper Biros and Stabley Buchanan added 10 points each for GSW (16-12).

Marist 64, Joliet Catholic 49: At Joliet, Donavyn Simmons scored 13 as the Hilltoppers fell to the Redhawks.

Boys indoor track and field

Plainfield South Boys Quad: At Plainfield, Kilan Callahan (200 meters), Nick Valenciano (800), Alex Batista (1,600), and Gabe Lynch (triple jump) won events for the host Cougars, Hayden Bowman (55), Ontario Caples (50 hurdles), Blake Larson (55 hurdles), and Daniel Jasso (shot put) won events for Minooka.

Girls indoor track and field

Homewood-Flossmoor Girls Quad: At Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way East won the meet with 148 points. Olive Royce and Gracelyn Olson finished 1-2 in the 800-meter dash for the Griffins. Kate Roberts, Aubrey Clark and Eliana Kaitel went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 meters for East. Angelina Tadros won the shot put, Molly Reidy the pole vault, Alaina Steele the long jump and April Madison the triple jump for East.