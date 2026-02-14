Joliet man dies after fiery crash Friday in Beecher

A 47-year-old Joliet man died following a fiery vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Beecher.

Manuel S. Del Torro was pronounced dead at 5:12 p.m. Friday at Illinois Route 1 and County Line Road in Beecher, according to the Will County Coroner’s office.

The Beecher Fire Protection District responded to a vehicle crash about 3:06 p.m. Friday at Illinois Route 1 and County Line Road in Beecher, according to a news release from the district.

While firefighters were en route, dispatchers told them one of the vehicles was on fire. Once firefighters arrived, they saw that a semitruck and two passenger vehicles had collided.

One passenger vehicle, with the driver trapped inside, was “heavily damaged and fully involved in fire,” according to the release.

Firefighters immediately worked to extinguish the fire. Of the four people evaluated at the scene, three refused medical attention.

De Torro was pronounced dead at the scene according to the release.

The intersection at Illinois Route 1 and County Line Road “has been the site of numerous serious and fatal crashes over the years,” according to the release, adding that this is “not acceptable” and that “prevention must remain the priority.”

An autopsy was performed Saturday, according to the coroner’s office. Final cause and manner of death will be determined after the autopsy, as well as police and toxicological reports, according to the coroner’s office.

The Grant Park Fire Protection District, also on the scene, assisted with patient evaluation and traffic control, according to the release,