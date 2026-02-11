Lockport Township man charged with secretly video recording young woman

A Lockport Township man has been charged with secretly video recording a young woman between 2023 and 2025 at a residence in Troy Township.

On Tuesday, Frank Faybik, 63, was arrested after he was charged with six felony counts of unauthorized video recording, according to a statement provided by Will County Undersheriff Dan Jungles.

“This investigation began seven months ago when Will County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the victim who advised they had been video recorded in their bedroom and the bathroom of their residence without their consent,” Jungles said.

Detectives obtained search warrants for electronic and storage devices and forensically reviewed that evidence, Jungles said.

“The forensic reviews showed several videos of the victim which had been video recorded through hidden cameras placed in the victim’s bedroom and the bathroom of the residence,” Jungles said.

The charges alleged Faybik took video of a woman while she was in the restroom, bedroom and bathtub at a residence in Troy Township, which includes the far west side of Joliet and all of Shorewood.

The woman had successfully petitioned a protective order against Faybik last year, court records show.

The woman said she suffered a “major breach” of her personal privacy and she did not consent to what she learned was “secret surveillance” from Faybik, according to the petition.