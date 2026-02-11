Joliet man accused of stomping on pregnant woman during home invasion

A Joliet man is accused of stomping on the stomach of a pregnant woman, who had stabbed him with a screwdriver to stop his assault of another man, police said.

On Tuesday, Thomas Love, 39, of Joliet, was arrested on multiple charges in connection with the incident at an apartment in the Joliet Housing Authority building on Bluff Street.

Love is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery to an officer, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a pregnant person, aggravated battery to a person 60 years and older, and criminal trespass to state supported land, according to Joliet police.

Love is accused of forcing his way into his pregnant spouse’s apartment, according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“The investigation determined that once inside the apartment, Love allegedly pushed his pregnant spouse to the ground and strangled her,” English said.

Love then allegedly attacked a 60-year-old man inside the apartment, English said.

“During the incident, Love’s spouse reportedly intervened by stabbing Love in the head with a small screwdriver in an effort to stop the assault on the 60-year-old male,” English said.

Love allegedly pushed the woman to “the ground and stomping on her stomach.”

Love, the woman and the 60-year-old man were hospitalized for treatment, English said. While at the hospital, Love allegedly pushed an officer, he said.