Lockport Dunkin’ gets approval to relocate and build new site

The Dunkin' Donuts located at 1069 E. 9th St. in Lockport will soon close and relocate to a new building at Farrell Road and 159th Street. (Jessie Molloy)

The city of Lockport has granted approval for a construction plan at the corner of 159th Street and Farrell Road which will include a new location for one of the city’s two Dunkin’ cafes.

Currently, the same franchisee owns two locations within the city, one on State Street and one at 1069 9th St. in a strip mall. Once completed, the new location on the southwest corner of 159th Street and Farrell will replace the 9th Street location.

The new location will be a 2,300-square-foot, stand-alone building with a drive-thru, and will include a Baskin Robbins in addition to the Dunkin’.

The project will also include the construction of a second 3,000-square-foot restaurant building with a drive-thru, though no tenant has been identified yet for the second location.

Both restaurants will be accessible from Farrell Road through the same driveway as Culver’s, which will be converted to a right in/out to accommodate the extra traffic, and the restaurants will share 36 parking spaces.

The plan was approved unanimously by the city council in January. A date of anticipated completion has not been announced.