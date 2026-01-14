Lockport Dunkin’ looks to move from 9th Street to new stand-alone location

The Dunkin' Donuts located at 1069 E. 9th St. in Lockport may soon close and relocate to a new building at Farrell Road and 159th Street. (Jessie Molloy)

One of Lockport’s Dunkin’ Donuts locations could soon be relocating to a different space as the company shifts away from strip malls to stand-alone locations.

Franchise owner Vick Patel, who operates both of Lockport’s current Dunkin’ locations, appeared before the City Council’s Committee of the Whole on Jan. 7 to request approval for a new location at the southwest corner of 159th Street and Farrell Road.

Patel explained that he would not be adding a third Dunkin’ but rather the current location at 1069 E. 9th St., next to ATI Physical Therapy, would be closed and that operation would move to the new, larger location.

According to Patel, Dunkin’ as a company is moving away from locations in larger strip malls in favor of free-standing buildings, and this plan would be in keeping with that new direction.

The proposed new building would be 2,300 square feet and include an eight-vehicle drive-thru lane. The doughnut shop, as well as a second proposed drive-thru building, which has not yet secured a tenant, would be accessed from Farrell Road through the driveway currently used by Culvers.

The plan received the support of the board members, and will be voted on officially at the Jan. 21 City Council meeting.