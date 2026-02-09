Manhattan man indicted on 22 charges of child sex abuse materials possession

A Will County grand jury has indicted a Manhattan man on 22 charges of possessing child sex abuse materials in a case filed last year.

The new indictment was filed on Feb. 4 against Jacob Jarvis, 26. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 8.

The 22 charges in the indictment alleged the offenses occurred in 2024.

Jarvis was initially arrested on six charges of possessing child sex abuse materials when the case was filed on Nov. 13, 2025.

The case against Jarvis was investigated by the Manhattan Police Department following a tip from Kik, an instant messaging mobile app.

Prosecutors petitioned for Jarvis to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act. They argued Jarvis is actively looking for children to sexually abuse.

Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak denied the state petition for Jarvis to remain in jail. She ordered Jarvis to have no contact with minors and to have no computer or internet usage while on pretrial release.

Bertani-Tomczak ordered Jarvis to submit to electronic monitoring. Jarvis is also not allowed leave his home unless it is for work, pretrial services, church services, court and mental health treatment.