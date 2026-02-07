Lincoln-Way Central wins behind 22 from Nick Brzezniak: Friday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way Central 48, Andrew 46: At Tinley Park, Nick Brzezniak scored 22 to lead the Knights to the win in the SouthWest Suburban. Alex Panos added 18 for LWC (17-8, 9-4).

Sandburg 72, Lincoln-Way West 62: At New Lenox, Eiden Kubilius led the Warriors with 16 as West fell to the Golden Eagles in the SWSC.

Lockport 76, Sheppard 48: At Lockport, Nedas Venckus scored 18 and Nojus Venckus added 15 as the Porters improved to 22-4. Kajus Zubelis added 11 for Lockport.

Bolingbrook 70, Plainfield North 37: At Bolingbrook, Brady Pettigrew scored 23 and TJ Williams added 16 as the Raiders cruised in the Southwest Prairie.

Oswego 60, Minooka 36: At Oswego, Brayden Hairald scored eight points as the Indians fell in the SPC to the Panthers.

Romeoville 55, Joliet Central 43: At Joliet, the Spartans defeated the Steelmen in the SPC.

Marmion 80, Joliet Catholic 73: At Aurora, Donavyn Simmons scored 22 and Jayden Armstrong 21 as the Hilltoppers fell to the Cadets. Danny Cervantes added eight and Jahari Sanders seven for JCA.

Providence 50, IC Catholic 40: At New Lenox, the Celtics won the Chicago Catholic league contest from the Knights.

Peotone 62, Wilmington 46: At Wilmington, the Blue Devils went on the road to take the win from the Wildcats.

Coal City 39, Streator 36: At Coal City, Gavin Berger scored 13 to lead the Coalers to the win in the ICE.

Manteno 68, Reed-Custer 31: At Manteno, the Comets fell to the Panthers in the Illinois Central Eight.

Dwight 76, Lowpoint-Washburn 52: At Washburn, Dwight picked up the win in the Tri-County Conference.

Girls basketball

Morris 60, Kaneland 56: At Maple Park, Morris upended the Knights in an Interstate Eight contest.

Competitive cheerleading

IHSA State Meet: At Normal, Wilmington advanced to the finals in Class 1A and currently is in eighth place. Reed-Custer finished 15th and Coal City 22nd.

Morris is in first place after Day 1 of competition in Class 2A. Providence is fifth.

Joliet Catholic just missed the finals in 11th place. Lemont was 24th. Lockport and Lincoln-Way East are 1-2 in Class 3A. Lincoln-Way West is fifth, Lincoln-Way Central sixth and Plainfield North eighth.