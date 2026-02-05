Shaw Local

Will County, Wilmington monitoring Kankakee River ice amid weather changes

Kankakee River with ice

Kankakee River with ice (Justin Painter)

By Michael Urbanec

Will County and Wilmington agencies are monitoring the Kankakee River as temperatures rise and ice conditions change.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency, Wilmington Fire Protection District, and Wilmington Emergency Services and Disaster Agency, in coordination with the National Weather Service.

No immediate impacts are anticipated, but officials are reminding residents that river ice can be unpredictable, especially during periods of warming, the Will County EMA stated in a Thursday news release.

As a precaution, residents are advised to avoid going on the river or on the shores.

“Seasonal temperature changes can affect river and ice conditions,” Deputy Chief Todd Friddle of the Wilmington Fire Protection District said. “We encourage residents to use caution, stay informed, and follow guidance from local officials.”

The Will County EMA encourages residents near the river to have at least two ways to receive emergency alerts – such as the Ready Will County app and a NOAA weather radio –review and update household emergency plans, and know what to do and where to go if conditions change rapidly.

Local agencies will monitor and share information as conditions evolve.

For preparedness information and alerts, download the Ready Will County app at https://www.willcountyema.org/readywillcounty.

