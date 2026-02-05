Joliet tire dealer says he’s been ‘locked’ out of city business

A local tire dealer told the Joliet City Council this week that he has been “locked” out of doing business with the city by unfair purchasing practices.

Abraham Garcia, owner of BF Tires in Joliet, told the City Council on Tuesday that he has tried unsuccessfully for three years to put in a bid to get the city’s tire business.

“I want it to be be publicly known that this business has been locked,” Garcia told the council during the public comments segment of the meeting.

Garcia contended that the city is buying tires from one supplier.

City Manager Beth Beatty said after the meeting that Garcia’s comments were the “first” she had heard of the issue, and she would look into the matter Wednesday morning.

Beatty did not return calls on Wednesday.

But the city issued a statement on its tire purchasing practices.

“The city does not currently have an existing contract with a commercial tire supplier as our needs for new tires are minimal,” the statement said in part and went on to list major tire brands that the city buys.

The statement did say whether the city buys from multiple suppliers.

“We have spoken with Mr. Garcia a number of times and he has not been able to supply the city with the products that we require,” the statement said.