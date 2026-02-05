Gardner-South Wilmington dominates Iroquois West: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

Boys basketball

Gardner-South Wilmington 74, Iroquois West 30: Leondre Kemp led the Panthers with 22 points and eight rebounds. GSW was up six after one quarter but the lead got bigger and bigger from there.

Yorkville Christian 73, Joliet Catholic 58: The Hilltoppers were bested on the Milwaukee Bucks’ home court of Fiserv Forum. Jayden Armstrong led the Hilltoppers with 24 and Donavyn Simmons scored 20.

Clifton Central 70, Reed-Custer 55: Reed-Custer was down just eight in the fourth, but were unable to pull off the win. Chase Isaac led the Comets with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Benet 65, Joliet Catholic 49: The Angels competed well against the No. 2 team in their class.