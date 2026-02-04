Providence wins 26th game and advances in GCAC Tournament: Tuesday’s Herald-News sports roundup

Girls basketball

Providence 56, St. Ignatius 45: At New Lenox, Landrie Callahan scored 18 to lift the Celtics into the next round of the GCAC tournament. Layken Callahan added 12 and Taylor Healy 11 for PC (26-3).

Dwight 52, Gardner-South Wilmington 37: At Dwight, Mikayla Chambers scored 28 points to lift the Trojans to the win over the Panthers in a nonconference contest. Maddie Simms scored 18 to lead GSW.

Bolingbrook 62, Plainfield East 24: At Plainfield, the Raiders defeated the Bengals in the SPC.

Joliet Central 57, Oswego 42: At Joliet, the Steelmen picked up their 17th win by defeating the Panthers.

Homewood-Flossmoor 47, Lincoln-Way Central 33: At New Lenox, the Knights fell to the Vikings in the SWSC.

Oswego East 75, Plainfield South 51: At Plainfield, the Cougars fell to the Wolves in the SPC.

Lemont 36, Oak Forest 33: At Oak Forest, Lemont picked up the SSC Blue win over the Bengals.

Coal City 44, Serena 41: At Serena, Riley Walker scored 12 and Becca Hall 11 as the Lady Coalers improved to 10-17 with the win.

Seneca 42, Henry-Senachwine 31: At Henry, Graysen Provance scored 14 as the Lady Irish won in the Tri-County Conference, improving to 11-6 overall and 3-3 in the TCC.

Boys basketball

Oswego 57, Joliet Central 37: At Oswego, Khobie Fowler scored 12 as the Steelmen (4-21, 2-10) fell to the Panthers in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

Oak Forest 55, Lemont 53: At Lemont, Zane Schneider scored 23 as Lemont fell to the Bengals in the South Suburban Blue. Ryan Crane added 12 and Luke Glotzbach 11 for Lemont (14-11, 8-1).

Bolingbrook 83, Plainfield East 58: At Bolingbrook, Brady Pettigrew poured in 34 points to lead the Raiders over the Bengals in the SPC. TJ Williams added 17 and Trey Brost 10 for Bolingbrook (19-6, 13-0).

Minooka 55, Romeoville 51: At Minooka, Kyle Rodak and Graham Lee scored 12 and Brady Hairaldand Neo Brown added 10 each as Minooka (12-12) won in the SPC.

Homewood-Flossmoor 61, Lincoln-Way Central 55: At Flossmoor, Nick Brzezniak scored 21 as the Knights fell to the Vikings in the SouthWest Suburban. Alex Panos scored 14 and Micah Evans added 12 for LWC (16-8, 8-3).

Wilmington 59, Herscher 50: At Wilmington, Declan Moran put up 21 and the Wildcats improved to 17-7 with the win. Ryan Kettman added 18 and Brysen Meents 12 for Wilmington.

Yorkville 56, Plainfield Central 21: At Yorkville, the Foxes defeated the Wildcats in the SPC.

Peotone 59, Coal City 54: At Coal City, the Blue Devils knocked off the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight.

Seneca 64, Beecher 60 (2OT): At Beecher, Zeb Maxwell scored 22 to lift the Irish to the nonconference win. Cam Schriey added 15 and Colton Baudino 14 for Seneca.