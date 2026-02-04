Manhattan man charged with unauthorized video recording of children, adults

A booking photo of Jonathan Wisniewski from the Manhattan Police Department. (Photo provided by Manhattan Police Department)

A Manhattan man has been charged in Will County with 14 counts of unauthorized video recording of children and adults without their knowledge or consent.

The charges were filed Wednesday against Jonathan Wisniewski, 44, following an investigation by the Manhattan Police Department that began Jan. 1.

Officers responded to a report of “suspicious circumstances” at a Manhattan residence, according to a statement from the Manhattan Police Department.

“It was alleged that a concealed camera was discovered in an inconspicuous location inside a bathroom of a residence during a New Year’s Eve party,” police said.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence on Jan. 6.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and the charges filed, Wisniewski will be detained and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a detention hearing,” police said.