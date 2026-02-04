Joliet City Council OKs smaller homes for Prairie Landing but sets limit

A sign off Essington Road in Joliet points passers by to the Prairie Landing subdivision under construction. Feb. 3, 2025 (Bob Okon)

The Joliet City Council on Tuesday approved smaller homes for the new Prairie Landing subdivision but on a limited basis.

The council capped the number of one-story houses to be built at the subdivision at 40%, or 48 the 120 homes to be built.

Prairie Landing is being built on land formerly owned in part by Mayor Terry D’Arcy outside of his car dealerships on Essington Road.

D’Arcy said he sold the land last year after the council approved plans for Prairie Landing and no longer has any financial involvement in the project.

The council approved a measure allowing builder D.R. Horton to construct one-story homes in the subdivision while capping the number of smaller homes at no more than 40% of all houses built.

The project approved last year was for a development of two-story houses.

A two-story house is seen under construction in the Prairie Landing subdivision in Joliet. Feb. 3, 2026 (Bob Okon)

Councilman Larry Hug pushed for the cap, saying he did not want to see a complete change from what the council approved last year.

“I don’t want to see it turned into a bunch of 1,500-square-foot homes,” Hug said at the meeting.

The council had previously approved a development of two-story homes ranging in size between 2,000 and 2,600 square feet. Thr provision approved Tuesday allows for one-story homes ranging between 1,500 and 1,700 square feet.

Steve Bauer, an attorney for D.R. Horton, agreed to the proposed cap, saying the builder still plans to construct primarily two-story houses.

But Bauer said the builder sought the smaller models based on market demand. He said between 15 and 20 potential buyers so far are looking for one-story houses.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy (Gary Middendorf)

Asked outside of the meeting about who’s looking for smaller homes, Bauer said it’s both older and younger buyers.

“It’s coming primarily from empty nesters,” he said. “But in some cases it’s just young families that want single-story living.”

D’Arcy, asked before the meeting about his involvement in the project, said he no longer has any financial interest after selling the land last year.

“Our mayor does not have any financial interest in this,” Hug said after D’Arcy asked him during the meeting to clarify his involvement in the property.

Bauer said the property now is in the hands of Ross Lane Development, and D.R. Horton is acquiring lots as it builds homes for buyers.