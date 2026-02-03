Crest Hill man sentenced to 130 years for Joliet fatal bar shooting

Patrick Gleason, 63, was convicted of the 2018 fatal shooting of Danny Rios III, 52, a bartender, the attempted murder of Artis Henderson, bar patron, and the non-fatal shooting of Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Alfonso Izquierdo, owner of Izzy’s Bar in Joliet. (Laurie Fanelli)

A Crest Hill man has been sentenced to 130 years in prison for killing a bartender, attempting to kill a man trying to stop the shooting and wounding the son of the bar’s owner.

On Tuesday, Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius said Patrick Gleason, 63, committed a “horrific act” in the fatal shooting of Danny Rios III, 52, the attempted murder of bar patron Artis Henderson and the non-fatal shooting of Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Alfonso Izquierdo, owner of Izzy’s Bar in Joliet.

But Cornelius said Gleason has shown a “lack of remorse” for those “horrific” actions that took place on March 9, 2018, at Izzy’s Bar.

During last year’s trial, a jury saw surveillance video of Gleason waiting at the entry of Izzy’s Bar while wearing a mask and holding a loaded gun.

After hearing the door signal, Rios walked to the entrance to see who was there, according to the video. Gleason then shoots Rios in the neck.

Cornelius said it was a “point blank” shooting.

Izzy's Bar remembering Danny Rios III, 52, on March 12, 2018, in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

The video then showed Gleason walk into the main area of the bar after gunning down Rios. Gleason is seen pointing his gun at Henderson, who was repeatedly ducking under tables to avoid getting shot.

Other bar patrons intervened to get the gun out of Gleason’s hands. During the struggle, Thomas Izquierdo suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound from Gleason’s gun.

In determining the sentence, Cornelius included a 25-year firearm sentencing enhancement. Before the sentencing hearing, Cornelius rejected a defense motion to find the enhancement unconstitutional.

Cornelius noted the “cold and calculating nature” of Gleason’s shooting.

When Gleason was given the chance to speak in court, he shook his head. His attorney, Jeff Tomczak, had to tell Cornelius that Gleason indicated he did not want to speak.

Thomas Izquierdo and Rios’ sister, Laura Alvarado, took the stand on Tuesday to tell Cornelius how Gleason’s actions affected their lives, as well as the lives of their friends and family.

Will County Judge Vincent Cornelius issued his sentence on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in the case against Patrick Gleason, 63, who has been convicted of the 2018 fatal shooting of Danny Rios III, 52, a bartender, the attempted murder of Artis Henderson, bar patron, and the non-fatal shooting of Thomas Izquierdo, the son of Alfonso Izquierdo, owner of Izzy’s Bar in Joliet. (Laurie Fanelli)

Thomas Izquierdo said Rios was an “amazing soul” and “close friend.” He said Gleason left him with lasting mental and emotional scars, along with physical scars from the shooting.

“Which I am reminded every time I dress,” Izquierdo said.

Alvarado called Gleason a “coward” several times while delivering her statement.

“And you can’t even face us. Shame on you,” Alvarado said.

She told Gleason to look behind him and see he had no one in court for him. At that moment, Rios’ family stood up in the courtroom gallery to say, “Rios strong.”

Alvardo said Rios had a “love for life” that was “infectious” and people knew him as kind and generous.

“Losing him so suddenly and violently has created a wound in our hearts that will never heal,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said her brother is the real hero while Gleason is a coward. She said Gleason could not face her brother like a man and Gleason knew her brother would defeat him in a fight.

The jury learned at trial that about an hour before the shooting, Gleason had been at Izzy’s Bar. He was told to leave because he kept smoking cigarettes several times, which was against bar policy.

A bar patron testified he heard Gleason say he would “shoot the place up” several times before he left the bar.

Alvarado said Gleason “failed to break our spirit” and Rios’ family and friends are “united by love.” She said her brother’s memory has only become more precious and he will be known as a hero.

Alvarado told Gleason, “You will forever be known as a murderer.”