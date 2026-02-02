Tinley Park man charged with obstructing Joliet missing juvenile investigation

A Tinley Park man has been charged with obstructing justice during the investigation of missing juvenile in Joliet last year.

On Friday, Will County Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for the arrest of Nathan Heyward, 35, on two felony charges of obstructing justice.

A criminal complaint alleged Heyward falsely claimed to the police on Dec. 11 that he did not have a phone number for a missing juvenile.

A search of Heyward’s phone allegedly determined he “possessed that phone number and had communications with the juvenile,” according to the complaint.

The complaint alleged Heyward obstructed justice “with the intent to prevent the apprehension of any person or obstruct the prosecution or defense of any person.”

Heyward was also accused in the complaint of falsely claiming he did not know a person named “Mike” whom police believed “may have been involved with a missing juvenile.”

The complaint alleged Heyward later “admitted he had known ‘Mike’ for a long period of time.”

The case against Heyward was investigated by the Joliet Police Department.