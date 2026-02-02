Shaw Local

New hibachi restaurant opens in Bolingbrook

A chef cooks a hibachi-style meal. Zuka Sushi Hibachi & Asian Cuisine recently opened in Bolingbrook.

A chef cooks a hibachi-style meal. Zuka Sushi Hibachi & Asian Cuisine recently opened in Bolingbrook. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Zuka Sushi-Hibachi & Chinese in Bolingbrook offers a variety of sushi, hibachi and Asian cuisine, according to its website.

Chinese lunches include General Tso’s Chicken, Szechuan Chicken and shrimp with garlic sauce. Lunches are served with steamed rice or fried rice and egg drop soup.

Hibachi lunches are served with clear soup, salad, steamed rice or chicken fried rice, vegetables and noodles.

Hot appetizers include endame, gyoza, and shrimp shumai; and cold appetizers include ahi tuna and yellowtail jalapeno.

Salads include seaweed salad and crispy kani salad.

Patrons can also order Chinese dinners, hibachi dinners and chef’s specials.

Zuka Sushi-Hibachi & Chinese is located at 105 Remington Blvd. in Bolingbrook.

For the complete menu and more information, visit zukabolingbrook.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

