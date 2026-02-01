Mission Meals at Mokena church fills need in community

St. John’s United Church of Christ in Mokena. The next Mission Meals community dinner will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

One Love Global Wellness Foundation’s Mission Meals program reported continued strong demand in 2025, providing hot dinners and necessities for residents facing food insecurity and financial strain.

According to the nonprofit’s year-end report, One Love served 3,624 individuals in 2025 and distributed 75,610 pounds of food through its programs.

Mission Meals dinners are held at St. John’s United Church of Christ Community Center in Mokena, with meals prepared by EggCetera Café.

Along with a hot meal, guests may also receive groceries to take home, as well as toiletries and seasonal items.

“In our immediate area, no other programs are offering hot dinners,” said Tammy Leonard, founder of One Love Global Wellness Foundation. “Mission Meals aims to provide a welcoming evening option for individuals and families who need it most.“

The organization also reported an influx of referrals from local schools and area food pantries during a SNAP shutdown, when families sought emergency support.

“Mission Meals is about more than dinner — it’s about dignity, warmth and making sure our neighbors know they’re not alone,” said Leonard. “Our community continues to show up with donations, time and heart — and that’s what keeps this work going.”

Beyond physical items, the foundation says its volunteers and partner agencies help connect guests to resources for rent and utility assistance, prescriptions, housing, mental health care, addiction services and domestic violence support.

One participant described the atmosphere this way: “Mission Meals isn’t just a place to eat, it’s family… we show up for each other.”

The organization also highlighted several year-end accomplishments beyond the periodic dinners, including a holiday partnership that distributed more than 3,600 toys to 607 children and their families.

The next Mission Meals community dinner will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at St. John United Church of Christ Community Center, 11100 2nd St. in Mokena.

Residents interested in donating or volunteering can contact One Love Global Wellness Foundation / Mission Meals at 708-479-6613 or MissionMealsOLGW@gmail.com

Since its founding in 2011, One Love served 25,927 individuals and distributed 316,618 pounds of food.