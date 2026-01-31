Minooka girls wrestling wins Southwest Prairie Conference meet: Friday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Girls wrestling

Southwest Prairie Conference Meet: At Bolingbrook, Minooka captured the team title with 275 points to 264.5 points for runner-up Joliet Central. Joliet West was third with 233.

Marian Nordsell (110), Sabina Charlebois (130), and Ezra Rodriguez (140) won titles for Minooka. Alisa Carter (105) and Izabel Barrera (135) captured titles for Joliet Central. Anaya Campbell (125), Alejandra Flores (120) won for Bolingbrook.

Other winners included Henessis Villagrana (235) for Romeoville, Kayla Ochotorena (115), Layla Spann (170) and Kimyra Patrick (190) for Plainfield South, and Vanessa O’Connor (145) for Joliet West.

Boys bowling

IHSA State Meet: At St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, Lincoln-Way West leads Lockport by 40 pins after Day 1 of the state tournament. Sophomore Patrick Berlin led the way for the Warriors with a series of 1,346, placing him third overall.

Austin LiCausi of Lockport is tied for seventh after a series of 1,341. Matt Staniszewski of West sits 12th (1,322), just ahead of Nathan Cantrall of Lockport (1,316).

Minooka is ninth in the team standings. Nolan Anderson led the Indians with a 1,274.

Boys basketball

Lincoln-Way East 63, Lincoln-Way West 52: At New Lenox, the Griffins defeated the Warriors in a SouthWest Suburban contest.

Lockport 55, Stagg 47: At Palos Hills, Trace Schaaf scored 24 points as the Porters won in the SWSC. Nedas Venckus added 10 for Lockport (19-4).

Joliet West 62, Romeoville 42: At Joliet, the Tigers defeated the Spartans in a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.

Seneca 62, Dwight 58: At Granville, Zeb Maxwell scored 25 points and hauled in 17 boards as the Irish captured third place in the Tri-County Conference tournament. Brady Sheedy added 10 for Seneca.

Lincoln-Way Central 58, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39: At New Lenox, Nicholas Brzezniak scored 20 to lead the Knights in the SWSC. Alex Panos added 14 and Drew Woodburn finished with 10 for LWC (16-6, 8-3).

Peotone 59, Momence 45: At Peotone, the Blue Devils picked up the nonconference win.

Providence 63, Aurora Central Catholic 53: At New Lenox, Jayde Wyett led all scorers with 24 as the Celtics won in the Chicago Catholic League. Reece Kras added 13 and Curtis Stubbs had 10 for PC (9-15, 4-3).

Joliet Catholic 64, Nazareth 58: At LaGrange Park, Jayden Armstrong poured in 25 and Brady Tunkel added 14 as the Hilltoppers won in the East Suburban Catholic. Danny Cervantes added 11 for JCA (15-7, 3-3).

Reed-Custer 44, Coal City 40 (OT): At Coal City, the Comets picked up their seventh win in a row with the overtime thriller over the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight. Kaiden Klein led R-C (14-10, 7-3) with 18 points. Eddie Bryan added 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Wilming 52, Clifton Central 49: At Wilmington, Declan Moran hit four 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to the nonconference win. Ryan Kettman added 14 points, and Brysen Meents had 12 for Wilmington (16-7).

Competitive Dance

IHSA State: At Normal, after the preliminary round, Lockport is in 15th place in Class 3A, Lincoln-Way Central 18th, Minooka 20th, Lincoln-Way Central 24th, and Plainfield North is 25th.

In Class 1A, Joliet Catholic is in second behind Jacksonville. Morris is in third. Finals are Saturday.