Wilmington man charged in connection with child’s death by heroin

A Wilmington man has been charged with leaving heroin accessible to a child under 18 and that violation, authorities say, was the “proximate cause” of their death.

On Thursday, Robert Delacruz, 36, was charged with felony endangering the life or health of a child following an investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.

The charge alleged on June 3, 2025, Delacruz “left heroin accessible” to a child under 18 and the “violation was a proximate cause of death” to the child.

Delacruz was allowed pretrial release on Thursday and ordered to appear in court on March 10.

Delacruz has been on pretrial release in a 2024 case on a charge of gunrunning for allegedly providing a Beretta firearm, a Colt AR-15 rifle and a M-900 Calico firearm to a Joliet man.