Joliet multi-vehicle crash leaves Addison teen driver with life-threatening injuries

A 17-year-old has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Wednesday in Joliet that involved four vehicles.

The 17-year-old driver from Addison, who was driving a Ford Focus, was extricated from his vehicle by paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department and taken by helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Officers responded to the crash about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Broadway Street and Ingalls Avenue, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The crash began with a 31-year-old driver of a Honda CR-V losing control of the vehicle while traveling north on North Broadway Street, near Ingalls Avenue, English said.

The Honda CR-V crossed into traffic on the opposite lanes.

A head-on collision occurred between the Honda CR-V and a Honda HR-V, English said.

The Honda CR-V then struck the Ford Focus driven by the 17-year-old and an Audi e-tron vehicle, he said.

The Honda CR-V left the roadway and came to a rest in the 1200 block of North Broadway Street, English said.

The 31-year-old driver of the Honda CR-V from Lockport was hospitalized locally with serious injuries, English said. The 23-year-old driver of the Honda HR-V had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 66-year-old driver of the Audi e-tron vehicle declined medical treatment at the scene, English said.

Anyone with videos or additional information regarding this crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3010.