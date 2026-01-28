Fire causes $100,000 in damage to restaurant, nearby businesses in downtown Plainfield

Firefighters continue to investigate a fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage Wednesday morning to HopScotch and Vine restaurant in downtown Plainfield and nearby businesses. (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District)

Firefighters continue to investigate a fire that caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage to HopScotch and Vine restaurant and nearby businesses in downtown Plainfield on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire. All occupants of the restaurant and neighboring businesses were safely evacuated, the Plainfield Fire Protection District said.

About 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, the Western Will County Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a fire inside the restaurant, which is located at 24047 W. Lockport St

Fire crews arrived on the scene within four minutes and encountered heavy smoke and an active kitchen fire, the fire protection district said in a news release.

A fire caused an estimated $100,000 in smoke and water damage to HopScotch and Vine restaurant in downtown Plainfield and nearby businesses on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

The building’s automatic sprinkler system contained the fire to the immediate kitchen area. Firefighters quickly deployed a hose line to extinguish the fire while additional crews assisted with evacuations and ventilated the building, according to the release.

“All indications show the sprinkler system played a critical role in stopping this fire from spreading beyond the kitchen,” Plainfield Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Chief Mark Reynolds said in the release. “Because the system activated as designed, firefighters were able to gain control quickly and prevent a much larger and more dangerous incident.”

The Plainfield Fire Protection District at the scene of a fire in the downtown business district of Plainfield on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (Photo provided by Plainfield Fire Protection District)

The Plainfield Fire Protection District received assistance from the Troy, Oswego, Lockport, and Naperville fire agencies. The Plainfield Police Department and Plainfield Emergency Management Agency also supported operations.

Station coverage during the incident was provided by the Bristol Kendall, Channahon, Minooka Fire Protection Districts, and the Naperville Fire Department.