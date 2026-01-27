Two families displaced in Joliet fire

Joliet firefighters at the scene of a house fire in the 400 block of Marion Street on Monday night, Jan. 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

A residential building fire in Joliet Monday night put two families out of their home.

At 7:58 p.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Marion Street for a report of a structure fire, the fire department said.

Company 5 arrived and saw light smoke showing from the front of the building. Once inside, crews found a fire burning in the kitchen ceiling, the fire department said.

Additional units arrived and started pulling the ceiling down to expose the fire burning there, the department said. Crews were then able to quickly knock down the main body of the fire, the department said.

The firefighters encountered frozen hydrants in the area due to the cold weather with real-feel temperatures below zero.

Crews were sent to the roof to check for fire extension, the department said.

After the main body of fire was extinguished, the companies remained on the scene removing smoke from inside the structure, the department said. The initial crews remained on the scene for about 1 hour.

No injuries were reported from this incident. The Red Cross was notified to provide shelter for two families were who displaced because of the fire, the department said.

Fire crews from stations 1, 5, 6, and 8 responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the department said.