Plainfield business manager charged with stealing from Tischler’s Market

A business manager for Tischler’s Market in Plainfield has been charged with theft after the owner of the business discovered voided cash transactions totaling about $92,709.

The charges were filed on Jan. 22 against Robert Emanuelson, 57, of Plainfield. He has received a summons to appear in court on March 5 for his arraignment.

The investigation into Emanuelson began when the Plainfield Police Department received a report of theft from the owner of Tischler’s Market, 15412 S. Route 59.

The owner reported Emanuelson, one of the business managers, had been voiding completed cash transactions and retaining the money for personal use, according to a statement from the police department.

Emanuelson was initially taken into custody on probable cause of misdemeanor theft.

But then two weeks later, the owner provided additional documentation that indicated Emanuelson’s alleged theft was “substantially larger than originally believed,” police said.

“Following an internal audit, the owner discovered approximately 847 voided cash transactions totaling approximately $92,709.04, dating back to [Jan. 1, 2025],” police said.

The case was reopened and the investigation led to a grand jury to indict Emanuelson on two felony theft charges.

The indictment alleged that between Jan. 1, 2025 and Oct. 14, 2025, Emanuelson stole between $10,000 and $100,000 from Tischler’s Market.

The indictment also alleged Emanuelson stole between $500 and $10,000 from Tischler’s Market between Sept. 30, 2025 and Oct. 14, 2025.