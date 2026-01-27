Bolingbrook man accused of having loaded gun at Will County Courthouse

A Bolingbrook man allegedly arrived on Tuesday at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet with a loaded semiautomatic handgun, police said.

Gregory Williams, 60, was set to appear in the courtroom of Will County Judge Sarah Jones regarding ongoing charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by felon and possession of firearm without a valid license, court records show.

But when Williams was at the courthouse on Tuesday, deputies found a handgun concealed inside Williams’ jacket during a routine screening, according to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun contained six hollow-point rounds, police said.

“Thanks to the professionalism and quick actions of our court security officers and deputies, Williams was taken into custody without incident,” police said.

Williams was taken to the Will County jail at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Williams is facing ongoing misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in a 2024 case.

Last year, Williams was charged with unlawful possession of a 9 mm handgun after he was convicted of felony theft in DuPage County, court records show.

The charge is considered a detainable offense under the SAFE-T Act but prosecutors did not file a petition to detain Williams.

Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy signed a pretrial release order for Williams that acknowledged he was charged with a detainable offense but there were conditions that could mitigate the risks of his pretrial release, court records show.

Williams was ordered to refrain from having possession of weapons and surrender his firearms to the Romeoville Police Department.